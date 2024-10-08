GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to host rural water and sanitation summit with focus on tech solutions

Start-ups and innovators, who offer to provide solution to specific problems, will get a funding of ₹25 lakh

Published - October 08, 2024 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to find solutions to the water and sanitation issues in rural areas through the adoption of innovative ideas and relevant technologies, Karnataka will host a rural water and sanitation summit on October 29.

The summit is being organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Titled ‘Harnessing innovation for a water secure future’, the summit aims at bringing together stakeholders of the water sector to address the challenging issues of scarcity and sanitation in rural areas through innovative technological solutions, according to RDPR and IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge. It will also explore eco-friendly sanitation technologies to reduce water usage and treat wastewater on site.

The Minister has invited solution providers, start-ups, and innovators to submit their applications to address specific problems related to rural water and sanitation. He said that the summit would feature a pitching session where select participants would be able to present their solutions and winners would receive a minimum funding of ₹25 lakh.

Interested solution providers may apply by submitting their proposals along with a pitch deck presentation. Those interested can get more details on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNRpFtUndG4F-6WY02IVEG5ejkM5Zz1dOC2lb7-qubwWzUfg/viewform

