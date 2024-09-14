Karnataka to host conclave by forming ‘economic alliance’ with growth-oriented States to seek fair share of taxes

To form an “economic alliance” with “growth-oriented” States, the Congress-ruled Karnataka has decided to host a conclave to deliberate on issues related to securing a fair share in the devolution of taxes to States by the Centre, amid the ongoing deliberations for the 16th Finance Commission (FC) on share of taxes.

A two-day conclave is planned in the first week of October in Bengaluru and its main agenda will be to ensure justice in vertical and horizontal devolution of taxes to States by the Centre.

Who are to be invited

Following the alleged discriminatory approach by the Centre in the devolution of funds to States that contribute more to the Central pool of taxes, the Karnataka government has decided to invite the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab, which are contributing more revenue to the Central pool but receiving a lower share. The conclave will seek an increase in the vertical devolution from the present 41% to 50% to States.

Karnataka has been demanding an increase in the share of States from the present 50% to 60% since “the State governments are putting a lot of efforts in the mobilisation of tax revenues”. Moreover, States are implementing many social welfare measures for the upliftment of the economically disadvantaged. “The States need to spend huge amounts of funds for the development of infrastructure,” said Basavaraja Rayaraddi, MLA and economic adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, States had their own tax resource base and they need not had to depend on the Centre. But in the GST regime, States are dependent on the Centre and the ratio of division (50:50) is not favourable to States. “There should be a rethink on the ratio of division,” he said.

The economic adviser, who has taken the initiative to host the event, said Mr. Siddaramaiah would invite the Chief Ministers of 10-12 States for the summit. Later, he and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda would personally visit them, Mr. Rayaraddi said.

Unlike in Kerala

Unlike Kerala, which hosted a summit of only five Opposition-ruled States on September 12, Karnataka wants to invite States, irrespective of parties that are in power there, to create a national consensus on devolution of more taxes to States that are contributing more to the Central pool, Mr. Rayaraddi said.

Karnataka contributes annually about ₹4.6 lakh crore but it received ₹50,257 crore, including grants, from the Centre during 2023-24.

The 15th Finance Commission in its award period (2020-21 to 2025-26) has dragged Karnataka’s share (horizontal devolution) down from 4.71% in the 14th FC to 3.64%. Due to this, the State will lose ₹62,098 crore during the 15th FC period. Karnataka’s demand is to increase the devolution from 3.64% to 5% in the 16th FC award period. Karnataka gets back 0.29 paise for every rupee it contributes to the Central pool of taxes while Bihar gets back ₹7.06 and Uttar Pradesh ₹2.73, the State has pointed out.

Currently, the Centre does not share cess and surcharges collected from States. Karnataka has been requesting the Centre to bring cess and surcharges under the divisible pool. In 2022-23, the Centre had collected about ₹5 lakh crore in the form of cess and surcharge. By denying the share, Karnataka has been losing ₹7,780 crore a year, Mr. Rayaraddi said.

“The conclave will be a crucial platform for bargaining the need to overhaul Centre-State financial ties and to present these concerns to the 16th FC,” he said. Experts in the fields would be invited.

On August 29, the 16th FC headed by Arvind Panagariya held a round of talks with the Karnataka government. The FC’s award period will commence on April 1, 2026.

