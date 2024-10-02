GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to hold national Swaraj convention to mark 30 years of implementation of Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act in the State

The theme of the convention would be Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, honesty and brotherhood

Published - October 02, 2024 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge

| Photo Credit: File photo

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is set to organise a two-day national Swaraj Convention from November 13 and to mark three decades of implementation of Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act in Karnataka. 

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said State, national and international experts in the field of rural development, panchayat raj, education, economics and law would be invited to the convention, which will see debates, workshops and round-table conferences. 

The resolutions to be adopted by the proposed convention would be titled as ‘Karnataka Panchayat Raj Declaration’. A charter for the next 30 years’ functioning of the Gram Swaraj system in Karnataka would be prepared based on the outcome of the proposed convention. The theme of the convention would be Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, honesty and brotherhood. 

