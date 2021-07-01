Karnataka to have memorial for doctors who lost their lives during pandemic

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 21:47 IST

The State will soon house a memorial to commemorate doctors who lost their lives performing their duty during the pandemic. The memorial is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who made the announcement on the occasion of Doctors’ Day at Arogya Soudha on Thursday, said the memorial would come up on the premises of the Soudha.

Terming the loss of lives during the pandemic as “martyrdom”, Dr. Sudhakar said over 700 doctors have died during COVID-19 duty. “As doctors and health warriors who died during the war against COVID-19 are also martyrs, the government has decided to build a memorial in Arogya Soudha to commemorate their sacrifice. A model will be designed soon, and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The families can come and pay their respects on a particular day,” he said.

Attackers warned

The minister also condemned attacks on health professionals and medical staff by relatives of patients. “Doctors try to save the lives of patients till the last breath. No one lets them die. People should not take law into their hands. Strict legal action will be initiated against the defaulters. It is an offence punishable up to seven years of imprisonment,” warned Dr. Sudhakar.

Later, speaking at a similar function by the IMA, he urged all doctors to register themselves in the association. “The issue of stipend has been pending for several years. Our government has increased the stipend by 30%-40%. In a historic move, our government has recruited 1,763 medical officers. Also, 2,050 doctors are appointed on one year compulsory rural service basis. More than 1,000 doctors have been appointed to medical colleges. Overall, four thousand doctors have been recruited,” said the minister, adding that the government is considering paying more stipend to those working in rural areas.