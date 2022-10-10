Karnataka to have Forensic Sciences University to help fight cyber crime: Home Minister

The university for studies in forensic sciences is expected to help the police detect and solve cyber crime. | Photo Credit: KACPER PEMPEL

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the Karnataka Government will set up a university for studies in forensic sciences and strengthen the police system to detect cyber crime.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for construction of police quarters at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district, the Minister said there is an increase in cyber crime. “The days of dacoity have gone. Now, people lose their hard-earned money within a few minutes. We are equipping the system with tools and equipment to detect cyber crime. We have decided to increase FSL labs. Recently, two labs had been inaugurated at Ballari and Hubballi. One more lab will come up in Shivamogga,” he said.

In view of the need for further research and studies in forensic sciences, the government had decided to set up a University for Forensic Sciences, which is expected to help fight cyber crime.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of police quarters at Shikaripur and Shiralakoppa, which are expected to cost ₹20 crore, in the presence of Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Malnad Development Authority Chairman K.S. Gurumurthy, and Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar.