Karnataka to have 1,832 special polling booths

April 21, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State will have 1,832 special polling booths this time which will represent the quintessential culture of the area or unique issues, according to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.

Citing an example, he said there would be a total of 1,120 polling booths at a rate of five per Assembly constituency which would be dedicated to women voters. These booths will have only women personnel including the police and group-D workers. 

Similarly, there will be 224 booths in the State at a rate of one per Assembly constituency that focus on specially abled persons. Such booths will have specially abled officials. 

Similarly, there will be 224 booths dedicated for youth that will have young officials in a symbolic gesture to encourage youth to take part in polling. In addition to this, there would be one theme-based polling booth per Assembly constituency that would focus on cultural heritage of the area. 

