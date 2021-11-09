Karnataka to grant ₹10 crore for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

The delegation, led by BJP national general secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi (2nd from right), with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on November 9, 2021.

09 November 2021 13:02 IST

Will promote the language and safeguarde interests of Kannadigas

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced release of ₹10 crore for construction of a Kannada Bhavan in Goa.

He made the announcement after meeting representatives of All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru on November 9. The delegation was led by BJP national general secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi.

A large number of people from north Karnataka have settled in Goa. The government is committed to building Kannada Bhavan in Goa for promotion of the language and safeguarding the interests of Kannadigas. Mr. Bommai directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for construction of the Kannada Bhavan in Goa.

All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha honorary president Siddanna Meti, and other office-bearers apprised the Chief Minister of the various issues and problems faced by Kannada-speaking people settled in the neighbouring State. Sangha president Hanumanthareddy Shirur was present at the meeting.