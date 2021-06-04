Karnataka to get over 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine this month

Karnataka will get more than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine this month. It includes the supply of 45 lakh doses from the government of India and 13.7 lakh doses from State government’s direct procurement, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

A statement from his office said the supply in June will be higher than 37.41 doses the State had received in May 2021. The 45 lakh doses to be delivered from the Centre include 37.6 lakh doses of Covishield and 7.4 lakh doses of Covaxin. Under the direct procurement, the State will receive 10.86 lakh Covishield and 2.84 lakh Covaxin.

The timeline

In a tweet on Thursday, the Minister explained the timeline of how many Covishield and Covaxin doses were arriving in batches to the State.

He said under the free supply quota by the Centre, the State received 1,64,770 doses of Covaxin on June 1 and 4,60,010 doses of Covishield on June 2. While 75,000 doses of Covaxin are expected on June 6, as many as 2,61,190 doses of Covishield and 80,000 doses of Covaxin are expected on June 9 and June 10.

On June 12, the State will receive 2,96,760 doses of Covishield and 50,000 doses of Covaxin followed by 54,030 doses of Covaxin on June 14. Apart from 10,44,940 doses of Covishield on June 17, as many as 7,82,790 doses of this vaccine on June 25 and 9,14,920 doses are expected to reach the State on June 30.

Likewise, Covaxin will arrive in batches of 1,30,000 doses, 1,00,000 doses and 86,390 doses on June 18, June 26 and June 30, stated the tweet.

Apart from this, through direct procurement, the State will receive Covishield in batches of 3,48,720 doses, 3,65,370 doses and 3,71,990 doses on June 10, June 16 and June 26.

Likewise, Covaxin will arrive in batches of 47,440 doses each on June 7, June 12, June 17 and June 23 apart from 38,690 doses on June 20 and 56,310 doses on June 30 through direct procurement.

Bengaluru highest

In another tweet, the Minister said that Bengaluru’s vaccination coverage is one among the highest among major cities in India. With more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose, 28.6% of the city’s population is vaccinated, he said.

While Gurgaon in Harayana has done the highest vaccinations with 39.2% of the population vaccinated there, Chennai in Tamil Nadu has done the second highest vaccinations covering 33.1% of the population. This is followed by Kolkata in West Bengal and Vadodara in Gujarat where 32.2% and 31.4% of the population has been covered, respectively. Bengaluru Urban follows next.

The State has so far received a total of 1,41,61,470 doses of Covishield. This includes 1,28,07,420 doses supplied by the Centre and 13,54,050 doses procured directly by the State. Besides, the State has got a total of 17,80,590 doses of Covaxin. which includes 15,86,420 supplied by Centre and 1,94,170 procured directly by the State.