Karnataka to get health technology lab to support digital initiatives in public hospitals

July 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

To effectively identify, evaluate, roll out, train, and support new health technologies across the public health system, Karnataka is all set to get a Health Technology Innovation Laboratory.

To be set up at a cost of ₹8 crore, the proposed laboratory wiIl be the first point of contact for all health technology-related initiatives. Besides, the State has also proposed to set up a Karnataka Digital Health Society to implement Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said this will basically push for more digitalisation of health services, while improving patients’ digital experience and making hospitals paperless institutions. The State is already leading in the adoption of the ABDM across its health facilities, he said.

Scan and share

“Karnataka is evolving as a leader in applying health technology across the public health system. The State has taken up initiatives across primary to tertiary care in identifying and adopting technology that benefits care providers, administrators and citizens. We have introduced the QR code-based scan and share Fast Track Queue System for patient registration in 218 government hospitals across the State. As many as 11,27,795 patients have made use of this facility since its introduction last year,” the Commissioner said.

Asserting that there is a need to continuously evaluate the most relevant technologies for use in public health, the commissioner said the e-Health Department needs to be supported by an efficient team to roll out, train, and support new health technologies.

“The public health system in Karnataka consists of 3,000 hospitals and over 10,000 health and wellness centres. Any software or health tech device that needs to be rolled out across the public health system needs to meet a set of standards and be reliably supported. This lab wiIl be the first point of contact for all health technology related initiatives taken up by the government,” he explained.

With e-Governance team

This new group will work closely with the e-Governance team to leverage their knowledge of various IT systems. With a dedicated team, the department will be able to perform need-gap assessments, capacity building for its large health workforce and support on technical issues for IT implementations. The group will also create dashboards that will support the department in monitoring, and in the evaluation and effective implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) schemes and State health initiatives.

“The lab will implement technology initiatives that will positively improve the delivery of care for patients seeking public healthcare. It will evaluate emerging technology solutions in capabilities such as automation and artificial intelligence,” Mr. Randeep explained.