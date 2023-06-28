HamberMenu
Karnataka to get a National Centre for Disease Control branch

June 28, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will soon get a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A memorandum of understanding was signed between the NCDC and the State Health and Family Welfare Department in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The NCDC branch in Karnataka will provide a modern laboratory that will be equipped to provide diagnostic support to the State government. It will also provide support of experts in the fields of Public Health, Microbiology, and Entomology. This will enhance the capacity of the State in the investigation and surveillance of epidemic-prone diseases. The branch will also support the State in preparedness and response to disasters and emergency management, according to an official release.

The unit will be set up on the premises of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Chandrappa Circle, Bengaluru South taluk in Bengaluru Urban district. The unit will be established on a 2.26-acre plot. The Health Department has leased out the required land for 30 years, the release added.

