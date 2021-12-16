Karnataka to get ₹8,298 crore for power infrastructure

The funds will come from the Centre under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

Karnataka is set to get ₹8,298 crore for upgrading its power infrastructure under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Announcing this in the Legislative Assembly on December 16, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said the funds are bound to improve the power distribution infrastructure, especially in northern Karnataka. Allocation of funds would commence after a high-level meeting convened by the Centre on December 17. Officials concerned from Karnataka had already left for Delhi to attend the meeting.

The RDSS aims to improve the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply through financially strong and operationally efficient distribution systems, besides reducing energy loss

He expressed confidence that power infrastructure and quality in north Karnataka, particularly for irrigation pump sets, would improve after implementation of the scheme. The GESCOM is planning to set up 42 power stations with a capacity of 33 kw each, and 13 stations with a capacity of 66 kv each, under the RDSS.