GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka to get 600 more medical seats as NMC sanctions four new colleges

The State presently has 70 medical colleges in both government and private sector

Updated - July 07, 2024 08:08 am IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four new undergraduate medical colleges for Karnataka.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four new undergraduate medical colleges for Karnataka.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four new undergraduate medical colleges for Karnataka, including Ramanagara Institute of Medical Sciences at Ramanagara, for the academic year of 2024-25 with 150 seats each.

The other three colleges are Kanakapura Institute of Medical Sciences at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, BGS Medical College and Hospital at Nagarur, Bengaluru North, and PES University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Konappana Agrahara, Electronics City, Bengaluru.

The State presently has 70 medical colleges in both government and private sector, with a total of 11,745 medical seats available in 2023-24. With NMC’s nod to start four medical colleges this year, Karnataka will add 600 seats to its kitty, taking the total number of medical seats to 12,345.

The State government’s decision to shift the proposed government medical college to Kanakapura, earlier planned on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science campus at Ramanagara, had kicked up a political row. It had become a prestige issue between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Eventually, both places have now got a medical college each.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.