Karnataka to form a committee to monitor autonomous colleges

The State government has decided to constitute a committee to monitor the functioning of autonomous colleges in the wake of allegations about lapses in these colleges regarding fee fixation, examination system, and announcement of results. There have also been complaints that these autonomous colleges have not paid affiliation fees to their respective universities.

Minister for Higher Education M. C. Sudhakar recently chaired a meeting of senior officials, vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors to take a call on autonomous colleges. There has been a clamour to grant autonomous status to more colleges in the State as currently only 85 of over 4,500 colleges (less than 2%) in the state have the status. However, concerns were raised on giving more colleges autonomous status at the meeting and a decision was instead taken to form a committee to monitor autonomous colleges.

Maintaining quality

“It is important that autonomous colleges maintain their quality. We have got complaints about the fee structure and examination system. Some colleges have not paid affiliation fees to their respective universities. We have asked universities to submit a report. A committee will be constituted to monitor autonomous colleges and take appropriate action when needed,” Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu.

The Minister said colleges would be granted autonomous status only after a thorough review as per UGC guidelines. The norms state that any college with a minimum of A grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) or has accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and has good academic discipline, faculty, and infrastructure is eligible for an autonomous status. Those colleges that are granted autonomous status can form their governing councils, set their syllabus, conduct exams and declare results.

More applications

“About five colleges have been given autonomy this year, and recently, around six more applications seeking autonomy have been submitted to the department. However, we need to think about the impact of granting autonomy to more and more colleges. Presently, their proportion is less than 2%. But we need to lay down strict norms to ensure their share doesn’t increase to a level in the future that will impact universities. Hence, only eligible colleges will be given autonomous status after a comprehensive review. If necessary, we will even write to the UGC seeking changes in the eligibility criteria,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

