Karnataka to file review petitions before Supreme Court challenging order to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

September 29, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following suggestions from former judges, the Karnataka government has decided to file review petitions before the Supreme Court and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Saturday, citing non-availability of water to release 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15, owing to severe deficiency in rainfall during the south-west monsoon in the Cauvery basin.

On the day of the Karnataka bandh on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with legal luminaries, seeking their views for effectively arguing Karnataka’s case in the Supreme Court and the CWMA for safeguarding the State’s interest. Legal experts have suggested to the government to file review petitions before the apex court and CWMA opposing the order.

What CWMA said

On Friday, the CWMA upheld the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15. The CWMA, which held its meeting in New Delhi, also asked Karnataka to make good a shortfall of earlier directions.

The legal luminaries, and former advocate generals suggested to the government to form an advisory committee to collect data and provide suggestions and advice to the State government on a day-to-day basis about the water availability in the Cauvery basin and matters related to other inter-State water sharing disputes, including Mahadayi and Krishna.

The committee would also provide information to the State’s legal team to argue the case in the Supreme Court and CWMA, Mr. Siddaramaiah said after the meeting.

On Mekedatu

The legal experts suggested to the government to forcefully argue the case on construction of a proposed Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir, across the Cauvery in Kanakapura. The Supreme Court told the legal team to argue the case about the project when it listed the matter after two weeks, the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

The construction of the dam would help to store water which is otherwise wasted during heavy rainfall days in monsoon season. About 650 tmcft of water flowed to Tamil Nadu last year owing to heavy rainfall, he said.

The Mekedatu project would be constructed for catering to drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Kolar and generation of power. It would not be used for storage of water for irrigating the lands. Tamil Nadu would not face any water shortage owing to construction of the dam for storing 67 tmcft of water. During the distress period, the water would be released to Tamil Nadu as well, he said.

Attendees

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, held a two-hour long meeting with former Chief Justice of India M. N. Venkatachaliah, former judges Shivaraj Patil, V. Gopala Gowda, R.V. Raveendran, P. Vishwanath Shetty, M.N. Venugopal Gowda, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, legal adviser A.S. Ponnanna, Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty, former Advocate-Generals B.V. Acharaya, Madhusudhan Naik, Uday Holla, Prabhuling Navadgi, Ravivarma Kumar, and other advocates.