Karnataka to file plea in court to take back deemed forest land

The State government will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court soon to take back six lakh hectares declared as deemed forest land by the Forest Department, Revenue Minister R. Ashok informed the Assembly on Monday.

In his reply to Lalji R. Mendon (BJP) during Question Hour, the Minister said the Forest Department declared nine lakh hectares as deemed forest land and later agreed to return six lakh hectares to the Revenue Department. The government would file an affidavit in the apex court to get back the land to the Revenue Department, he said.

He said that under 94-C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Revenue Act, 1964, the government would regularise unauthorised construction of houses on government land in rural areas (up to 4,000 sq.ft) and in urban areas (up to 1,200 sq.ft). The government would be “liberal” in regularising houses constructed on government land if it got the six lakh hectares declared as deemed forest land, Mr. Ashok added.

The last date for submission of application for regularisation of houses has been extended till March 31, 2022, and applications will be cleared before March 31, 2023, he said.

On the Minister’s reply on filing an affidavit in court, JD(S) member K.L. Shivalinge Gowda said the judiciary has not been concerned with the problems faced by farmers. He urged the government to expedite the process of regularising houses.