Karnataka to establish scrapping facilities in three districts 

According to the transport department officials, The announcement is as per the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy mandated by the Centre

Published - July 08, 2024 07:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Karnataka Transport Department plans to implement a vehicle scrapping policy, establishing scrapping facilities in Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, and Koppal.

According to the Transport Department officials, this will be as per the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy mandated by the Union government. “The Karnataka Registered Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2022, targets the removal of outdated and polluting vehicles from the roads, replacing them with safer, more fuel-efficient options. This initiative addresses the issue of vehicular emissions from vehicles over 15 years old and seeks to organize and enhance recycling services,” an official said.

The policy establishes a structured system for dismantling, recycling, and disposing of these old vehicles in an environmentally friendly manner. “The policy’s goals include reducing pollution, enhancing passenger safety, supporting the auto sector, creating job opportunities, encouraging scientific recycling, and formalising the informal vehicle scrappage industry in the State,” official added.

The officials point out that the scrapping facilities will offer advantages to all stakeholders by creating a comprehensive system for retiring unfit vehicles. “In addition to reducing emissions, the scrap from these old vehicles provides a cost-effective raw material for the steel industry. This initiative supports a circular economy and stimulates growth in the steel sector,” official explained.

According to officials, initially, the scrapping facility will operate with limited capacity using only cutters. As business improves, there are plans to integrate balers capable of crushing any number of vehicles.

Recently, The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) scrapped 550 old buses under the policy. The BMTC officials said that as many as 550 buses older than 15 years and those that have travelled more than nine lakh kilometres are being scrapped. A tender has been called to sell these scrapped buses.

