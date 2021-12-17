Karnataka to ensure tapped drinking water to all households by 2024

Minister says work is being undertaken as part of Jal Jeevan Mission

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the government is committed to providing tapped drinking water to all households in Karnataka by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Responding to a question by BJP member N. Ravi Kumar in the Legislative Council on December 17, Mr. Eshwarappa said the government had already provided drinking water to 41.94 lakh households. “For the current year, we had set a target of covering 25.12 lakh houses. So far, we have completed connecting 14 lakh houses. By 2024, we will provide all houses with tapped water,” he said.

PDOs

Responding to another question by Dr. Talawar Sabanna on Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) not attending to their work, the Minister said the governing had taken measures, including biometric attendance, to ensure officers attend to their work regularly.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti intervened to suggest construction of quarters for PDOs at gram panchayat centres so that they would stay put at the workplace.

Congress member C.M. Lingappa pointed out that, in his village, the PDO had been provided a house by the government, but he has not been staying there.

The Minister said the government would consider the opinions expressed by the members and the Chairman.