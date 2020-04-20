Karnataka to continue strict lockdown till May 3

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to continue the present lockdown till May 3 without any relaxation to industries or services located in rural and urban areas.

“Today’s situation will continue till May 3,” Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy said after a Cabinet meeting.

With this, all types of industries and services would be remained closed till May 3. However, relaxations will be granted only to agriculture and horticulture related activities and agricultural marketing.

Hence, a few decisions on partial relaxation of lockdown announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday last has no relevance and would not come into effect.

After consultations with task forces and based on the Centre’s guidelines which is expected in the few days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and ministers concerned will review the situation in the next 3-4 days and would announce further decisions, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance, based on the Uttar Pradesh and Kerala model, to control the spread of the disease, to provide security to police and frontline health workers. It is also aimed at punishing those indulging in spreading fake news and those who do not cooperate with the government in containing the pandemic.

The ordinance would replace the executive order of the government and would come into effect after the assent of Governor Vajubhai Vala.