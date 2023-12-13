Karnataka to consider proposal to name Hubli-Dharwad airport after Sangolli Rayanna and Belagavi airport after Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma

December 13, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Government on Wednesday, December 13, assured the Legislative Assembly of considering the proposal to name Hubli-Dharwad airport after Sangolli Rayanna and the Belagavi airport after Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil offered this assurance while replying to a request made during the Zero Hour by members cutting across party affiliations.

Earlier, Congress members Srinivas Mane and Kona Reddy, and BJP member Arvind Bellad raised the issue and appealed to the government to initiate process towards renaming these airports. Their suggestion was welcomed by members cutting across party affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil too assured the House of taking measures to adopt a resolution in this regard by both the Houses after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He explained that as per norms, only the civil aviation ministry and the Airports Authority of India had the authority to name an airport. The States could only send a proposal in this regard in the form of resolutions by the State legislature, he noted.

Following this, members cutting across party affiliations urged him to immediately initiate measures to adopt such a resolution to which he responded positively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT