Karnataka to come out with new tourism policy soon, says Siddaramaiah

Published - September 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava 2024 at Malavalli taluk in Mandya district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava 2024 at Malavalli taluk in Mandya district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

State government will soon come out with a new tourism policy to attract more tourists to the State, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava 2024 in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Saturday evening, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had already discussed the potential for developing tourism in the State with Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil.

He said he had instructed Mr. Patil to come out with a new tourism policy to which he had also agreed.

Pointing out that several countries across the world were earning a lot of money through tourism, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka too had a huge potential for promoting tourism in view of the large number of destinations bestowed with natural beauty. He identified Mandya, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Belagavi, and Chickmagalur among the districts in the State, where tourism could be promoted.

He said the State government was ready to bear all the expenditure needed for developing tourism in the State.

Even though Karnataka is not dependent on the revenue generated from tourism, there is a need for the State to exploit its tourism potential. Neighbouring Kerala has made efforts in the direction and Karnataka too should take steps in the regard, he said.

The Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava 2024 in Malavalli followed the Bharachukki Jalapathosava 2024 in Kollegal taluk of neighbouring Chamarajanagar district.

Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the State government had spent ₹8 crore on providing various amenities for the tourists during the Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava.

Modernisation of VC Canal

The Chief Minister also assured to take up work on modernisation of the Visvesvaraya canal to ensure that the agricultural lands situated at the tail-end of the canal receive water for their crops.

He was responding to complaints from legislators and people’s representatives from Maddur, Malavalli, and Koppa regions that the tail-end farmers were not receiving water in the irrigation canals.

He said the Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has already been instructed to bring the subject of modernisation of the Visvesvaraya canal before the CNNL Board. The State government will take up work on the modernisation of the canal, he assured.

Earlier, MLA representing Malavalli Assembly constituency and former Minister P.M. Narendraswamy and Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, addressed the gathering.

