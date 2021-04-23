Karnataka to buy one crore doses of Covishield at ₹400 cr.

Bengaluru

23 April 2021 00:52 IST

The Karnataka government on Thursday approved purchase of one core doses of Covishield vaccine in the first phase at a cost of ₹400 crore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tweeted that this would facilitate inoculation of those in 18 to 44 age group from May 1. “I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccination starting from April 28,” he said.

The Centre on Monday announced allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 States, including Karnataka, at 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss issues on the pandemic situation.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning after getting treated for COVID-19, chaired a virtual meeting in the evening with his Ministers from Bengaluru on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and decided to seek support of volunteers and NGOs for augmenting facilities.

The meeting decided to strengthen fever clinics, helplines, provisions for tele-consultations, and medical facilities for those who are under home isolation.

The meeting resolved to ensure availability of beds to patients in private hospitals across the city and zonal officials were made responsible for lapses. Nodal officers appointed in each of the eight zones in the city too were held responsible for ensuring proper treatment.

As COVID-19 death toll has increased, the officials have been told to make temporary arrangements to keep bodies at crematoriums for a few hours to ensure smooth conduct of final rites by family members.