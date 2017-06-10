Karnataka to borrow $350 million from ADB for road development

The government has decided to borrow $350 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for developing a core road network of 1,193 km in the State under the third phase of the Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project (KSHIP-III).

The process of acquiring over 1,000 acres has commenced. The road works are expected to commence by year end.

Land acquired for the project has been notified and land-losers will be paid compensation as per the amount fixed by a panel headed by Deputy Commissioners. Officials in the Public Works Department (PWD) told The Hindu that a total of 1,193 km of roads would be developed under the network at an estimated cost of ₹7,416 crore, including the ADB loan and State government funding.

In the first phase, the PWD has decided to develop 418 km of roads in three packages. Roads between Kollegal-Hanur (23.8 km), Chintamani-Andhra Pradesh border (39.8 km) and Bengaluru (NICE Road)-Magadi (51 km) will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹671 crore.

In the second package, 166 km road between Magadi and Somavarpet in Kodagu will be developed for ₹691 crore, and in the third package, 139 km between Gadag and Honnali at an expenditure of ₹578 crore. After developing roads, toll will be collected from road users.

A total of 2,385 km road was developed under KSHIP-I, which was completed during 2001-08, by spending ₹2,390 crore (₹1,635 crore World Bank loan). KSHIP-II was launched in 2011 for developing 1,195 km by borrowing $350 million from the World Bank and $315 million from ADB. It is expected to be completed in June 2018.