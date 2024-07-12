GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka to appeal against Cauvery panel’s directive to release water to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that an all-party meeting would be held on July 14 to decide on the State's next course of action.

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers and officials meet to discuss the order of the Cauvery Water Control Committee in Bengaluru on July 12, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers and officials meet to discuss the order of the Cauvery Water Control Committee in Bengaluru on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 12 said an appeal will be filed against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to the State to release 1 tmcft of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu daily till the end of this month.

After a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, Ministers from the Cauvery basin area, and officials, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that an all-party meeting would be held on July 14 to decide on the State's next course of action.

Explained | The Cauvery water conundrum

“Despite forecasts for normal rains this time, there is a deficit of 28% in inflow so far. This was clearly stated by us in our stand before the CWRC. Also, we requested not to take any decision till the end of July, still CWRC has asked to release 1 tmcft of water every day from July 12,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He said today’s meeting opined that the Government should file an appeal against this order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). “All parties are together on Karnataka’s water issue. Therefore, an all-party meeting will be held (on July 14),” the Chief Minister said.

Editorial | Expertise over politics: On the Cauvery water dispute 

Union Ministers, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members from the State and MLAs from the Cauvery river basin region will also be invited to the meeting, he said, adding that the Government will decide its next move taking everyone into confidence.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said 5,000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow.

A total of only 60 tmcft of water is available in all the four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin in the State, he pointed out. “We also need to provide water for agricultural activities. So, keeping in mind the deficit rains, we have requested to wait till July end,” he said.

