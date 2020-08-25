Karnataka to amend laws to implement education policy

‘Karnataka will become the first State in the country to implement the policy’

The State government is doing all it can to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the law, which are essential to implement the National Education Policy 2020, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio.

Karnataka would become the first State in the country to implement the policy, he said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Highlights of the National Education Policy and its implementation’, a five-day online workshop organised by Bengaluru University, he said that the State government was going ahead with regard to this with specific goals and a clear agenda.

“A high-level task force was constituted after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings,” he explained.

The committee has already come out with suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner. Only the recommendations of the final stage are awaited. The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made, the Dy. CM said.

The new policy would make high-quality education available to all students. The whole system would benefit from the quality of teaching. This would pave the way for the elimination of the ‘inspector raj’ mindset and an era of transformation would begin,” he said.