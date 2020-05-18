Karnataka to allow people from other States in stages: CM

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on Monday said that it has restricted the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the State till May 31.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told mediapersons that “in compliance with the Government of India guidelines, we have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31, but allow in stages.”

“The people from other States will be allowed in a staggered manner. Special cases will be allowed on request”, said an official press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

The announcement came following a spike in coronavirus cases in the State and mostly among those with domestic travel history. Mr. Yediyurappa said people from other States would be allowed only if there is inevitability and all those who come to the State must mandatorily undergo quarantine.