Karnataka

Karnataka to allow people from other States in stages: CM

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on Monday said that it has restricted the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the State till May 31.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told mediapersons that “in compliance with the Government of India guidelines, we have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31, but allow in stages.”

“The people from other States will be allowed in a staggered manner. Special cases will be allowed on request”, said an official press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

The announcement came following a spike in coronavirus cases in the State and mostly among those with domestic travel history. Mr. Yediyurappa said people from other States would be allowed only if there is inevitability and all those who come to the State must mandatorily undergo quarantine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:36:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-to-allow-people-from-other-states-in-stages-cm/article31614364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY