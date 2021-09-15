Karnataka to administer 30 lakh doses in vaccination drive on September 17

Bengaluru

Karnataka will carry out a massive vaccination drive on Friday and the plan is to administer 30 lakh doses, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Though Mr. Bommai made no mention of it, the drive coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several States have announced similar drives on the day.

So far, Karnataka has administered 4,82,05,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1,26,67,887 are second doses. The Chief Minister, who held a preparatory meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts on Tuesday, said he has directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements are made.

Karnataka, which stands sixth in the country in terms of vaccine doses administered so far, plans to ramp up vaccination to achieve its target of covering the entire 4.97-crore adult population by November. “We administered 1.10 crore doses in August alone, the highest in a month. This month so far, we have already received 48.96 lakh doses from the Centre. We are well on course to fully inoculating the adult population by November-end,” the Chief Minister said.

The State has been conducting ‘Lasika Utsava’ wherein vaccination camps are being held every Wednesday to administer 10 lakh doses. The target is to administer five lakh doses a day (on other days), but numbers have been low in the past one week. Officials attributed this to festival holidays.

Mr. Bommai said the Centre plans to administer nearly three crore doses on the massive vaccination day on September 17. “We have submitted a special request to the Centre,” he said. “The plan is to cover on priority all BPL families and construction workers in every district and slum dwellers in urban areas, especially Bengaluru Urban,” the Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that officials have been directed to involve private hospitals, medical colleges and nursing homes in the massive drive, the Chief Minister said special inoculation camps would be organised as part of the drive in districts.

“The required stocks will be transported to the districts well in advance and distributed to the vaccination centres to avoid last-minute hassles. All Ministers will monitor the drive in their respective constituencies from wherever they are on that day. I will be in Kalaburagi on September 17 and will launch the drive from there,” he said. Saying that the number of new cases was on a steady decline in the State, he attributed it to the fast pace of vaccination.