Karnataka: Three killed in accident

Three members of a family were killed and three others injured in an accident involving a truck and a car near Hebasur village of Hubballi taluk on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jaffersab Mangaluru, 60, Mustafa, 36, and Shoaib, 6, of Mangalapur in Koppal district. The accident occurred when the family was returning from Halaga in Uttara Kannada district, where they had gone for treatment.

Three others of the family who were injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Dharwad. According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the truck. The Hubballi rural station police have registered a case.