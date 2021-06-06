Karnataka threatens legal action against Amazon Canada

In light of the controversy over Amazon Canada allegedly abusing Karnataka icon and Kannada flag colours by using them on women’s bikini, Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali has threatened legal action against the company.

“The Kannada language and culture both have thousands of years of history. Multi-national companies that are totally unaware of the greatness of the Kannada culture are insulting it. I strongly condemn any act of such slurring of our culture’s image,” the Minister said in a statement. “As Kannada and Culture Minister, I find it my duty to take legal action in these cases. I shall ensure that action is taken against Amazon too.”

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy asked why companies were irresponsible when it came to language and emotions. “It was first Google and now Amazon. Amazon should apologise for its act,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said, “Recent attempts to humiliate Kannadigas using Amazon and Google raise an important question. Who wants to hurt the Kannada pride and why? Who has a problem with our resilient people, our great culture and traditions? Hope the Karnataka government will investigate.”