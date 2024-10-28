Karnataka: The search for empirical data for internal reservation

The Cabinet decision to refer the matter of internal reservation to yet another commission headed by a retired high court judge to find suitable empirical data provides another layer to the vortex of reservation matrix in Karnataka.

The development that comes in the light of intense lobbying by the left groups following the Supreme Court directions is expected to bring some kind of clarity to the issue that is loaded with confusion over names of communities that overlap across the State.

Of the 101 communities among the Scheduled Castes, the usage of Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida has been most contentious as both Dalit right and Dalit left communities have used them, resulting in confusion. “What could be a left community gets confused with the right community in the usage of name Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida and vice-versa in regions between Chamarajanagar and Ballari,” explained Dalit left leader Ambanna Arolikar, convener of the struggle committee demanding internal reservation.

“We welcome the development and hope there is clarity on the issue. We will not tolerate any further postponement,” chief convener for internal reservation Basavraj Kowtal said, adding that the confusion remains in 16 districts of the State.

While the Congress government stated that the earlier BJP government junked retired judge A.J. Sadashiva Commission’s recommendation and selectively chose certain data, it also does not offer any immediate solution to the issue. Politically, the Congress is seen as being supported by Dalit right faction, while the BJP has support from the Dalit left.

“We are not sure which current data can be considered as empirical and which the courts will also agree with. The Sadashiva commission relied on the population data of 2011 census, and this data did not have the population figure of sub-communities,” a senior Minister argued.

Further, the Socio-economic and Educational Survey (caste census) conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in 2016-2017 has not been accepted as scientific by certain communities. “How can we cherry pick the data for Scheduled Castes when other communities are contradicting the data collected in the survey. The courts have to agree to the data that we would rely on. It has allowed States to have internal reservation based on empirical data,” the Minister said. Mr. Kowtal said that the Kantharaj Commission also did not offer solution to the confusion over usage of Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida.