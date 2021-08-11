Karnataka tests cross 4 crore mark

Second day in a row, Dakshina Kannada records highest positive cases

Karnataka crossed the 4 crore mark in COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. As many as 4,02,72,152 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,67,237 were done on Wednesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crossed 4 Crore COVID-19 tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against pandemic. More than 80% of the tests conducted in State are RT-PCR tests and Karnataka has tested the third highest number of samples in the entire country.”

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada continued to top the daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, with the district bordering Kerala reporting 422 new cases, while Bengaluru Urban reported 377 cases.

On Tuesday too Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 378 daily cases, while in Bengaluru Urban it was 315.

The State reported a total of 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881, the Health Department said in its daily bulletin. Active cases now stand at 22,851.

While the positivity rate for the day was at 1.09%, case fatality rate was at 1.80%.