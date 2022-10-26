Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test to be held on November 6

Teachers Eligibility Test is for applicants for posts in schools across Karnataka.

The Department of School Education and Literacy will hold the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET 2022) on Sunday November 6.

The test will be held in 781 centres in the 35 educational districts across Karnataka. The test will be conducted in two sessions. First session (Paper 1) will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This test is particularly for candidates who are primary school teachers, the ones who teach students in classes 1 to 5.

The second session (Paper 2) will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. This test is conducted for graduate primary teachers (GPT), ones who teach students in classes 6 to 8.

Among the 3,61,385 candidates, a total of 1,54,929 candidates were registered for Paper 1 and 2,06,456 candidates for Paper 2 test.

Wrist watch, mobile phone, calculator, pager, Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets are barred in the examination hall. However, there is no clarity from the department about wearing hijab in the examination hall.