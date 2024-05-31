Karnataka taxi drivers demand amenities in hotels and resorts

:

“I sleep in my car for ten days straight while on duty because no rooms are provided in hotels and resorts for drivers,” said Prasanth Babu, a cab driver from Bengaluru.

This is not an isolated case. Most taxi drivers on outstation trips spend their nights inside the car since hotels, resorts, and homestays do not offer them accommodation.

“During the 15 years I have been driving, only a few passengers have been considerate to book a room for us. Most customers don’t care, and we end up sleeping in the car. Hotels and resorts don’t even provide separate toilets for us, so we have to use public toilets,” Mr. Babu added.

Security issues

Recently, in Madikeri, Kodagu, a large tree fell on a taxi parked at a prominent resort. Though the driver was inside the car, fortunately, he was unharmed. Following this incident, cab drivers at the resort protested against the resort’s poor treatment of drivers.

Prithvi Raj, a cab driver present at the resort, said, “We are made to park our cars in unsafe areas, despite Kodagu being known for heavy rains that can cause trees to fall at any time. The resort staff are putting our lives at risk.” He added, “The washrooms and toilets provided are in terrible condition and unusable. The area where we park the car is near the garbage, and there are mosquitoes. It’s an inhumane way of treating us.”

T.N. guidelines

Given all these incidents of ill-treatment of cab drivers, the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association has now demanded that the government implement guidelines similar to those in Tamil Nadu, which require hotels, resorts, and homestays to provide amenities for their guests’ drivers.

According to the notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, one-bed space in the dormitory must be provided for each car parking space required for the guest rooms.

For every eight beds, a separate toilet and a separate bathroom must be provided, attached to the dormitory, exclusively to accommodate the drivers of the guests. The dormitory should be located either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a 250-meter radius of the premises.

Speaking to The Hindu, Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said, “Such a rule should be implemented in Karnataka also, as the State is a major player in the tourism industry. Our cab drivers face unsafe environments while on duty every day. Cab drivers who rest briefly by the roadside are often robbed and attacked. Many drivers who are away from their families do not get proper food, as these resorts are often located far from cities or towns.”

“The government cannot ignore the immense contributions of drivers in the tourism sector. It is high time that the State government frames rules to ensure basic amenities for drivers in hotels, resorts, and homestays,” Mr. Holla added.

Minister’s assurance

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy acknowledged the issues faced by cab drivers. “We will review the rules framed in Tamil Nadu and other States and explore the possibility of implementing similar regulations after consulting stakeholders,” he said.

