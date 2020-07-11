Karnataka tally up by a record 2,798 COVID-19 cases

Local transmission accounted for more cases than imported ones again in Kerala, as it recorded 488 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Imported cases stood at 243, while cases of local transmission were 245. With the death of a 79-year-old reported from Ernakulam, the State’s toll came to 29. There were 143 recoveries, and active cases were 3,442.

Alapuzha with 87 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (69), Pathanamthitta (54) and Malappuram (51) were at the top of fresh cases reported.

Three health care workers, four Defence Security Corps in Kannur, two ITBP personnel and two BSF jawans were among those who contracted the disease through local transmission.

A junior sub-inspector deputed for surveillance in the COVID-19 hit coastal region of Poonthura contracted the infection. With this, COVID-19 cases among police in Thiruvananthapuram rose to five. Earlier, three personnel of the Armed Reserve camp and a civil police officer of Pettah police station were diagnosed with the disease.

The Poonthura policeman was among the many policemen tested randomly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Divya V. Gopinath said he was hospitalised as soon as his test sample returned positive. Some 12 officers who came in close proximity with the infected person were quarantined.

Karnataka on Saturday reported the biggest single-day spurt of 2,798 cases and a record 70 fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,216, the health department said. Out of fresh cases, a whopping 1,533 were from Bengaluru urban. As of July 11, cumulatively 36,216 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed.

There were 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges, the health department said, adding that out of 20,883 active cases, 20,379 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, and 504 in ICU.

Out of 70 deaths, 23 were from Bengaluru urban, eight from Mysuru, five from Dakshina Kannada, among others.

Out of 2,798 new cases, contacts of the majority were still in the process of being traced. Among the districts, on new cases, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,533, followed by Dakshina Kannada 186, Udupi 90, Mysuru 83, Tumakuru 78, Dharwad 77 and Yadgir 74. A total of 7.99 lakh samples were tested so far, 20,587 just on Saturday.

Telangana recorded total cases of 33,402, of which active cases were 12,135 and the total deaths 348.

Andhra Pradesh had another single-day high of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The State witnessed 17 more deaths and detected 1,813 fresh cases on Saturday.

The tally rose to 27,235 and the death toll to 309. Of the total, 24,422 were local cases and 2,813 including 2,385 of other-State individuals and 428 of foreign returnees were imported, the Health department said. With 1,199 more patients overcoming the infection, the number of recoveries rose to 14,393; 12,533 patients were in treatment at hospitals and care centres.

Kurnool district witnessed four new deaths while Guntur and Vizianagaram had three deaths each. Krishna and Nellore recorded two deaths each and Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakapatnam one death each. Anantapur reported 311 new local cases. Chittoor was close with 300 while Kurnool and Srikakulam reported 229 and 204 new cases respectively.

