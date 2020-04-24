Karnataka students in Kota seek transportation to get back home

The students from Karnataka who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, have appealed to the Union and the State governments to take them back to their native places. In a video message, several students have said they are facing extreme hardship because of the lockdown.

Muskan, a native of Chitradurga district, said, “I had come here for NEET coaching. We are stuck here because of the lockdown. My mother and aunt, who had come to meet me, are unable to go back. Till now, no response has been received for our pleas. We are in a really bad situation, and we need help to go back to our places.”

Another student said, “Here in Kota, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing day by day. Several States have taken measures to bring back their students. I want to draw the attention of the State government to arrange 15 to 20 buses for 300 students from the State who are stuck in Kota,” said a student.

Another student said already other State governments, such as in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, have come to the rescue of their students by providing transport facilities.