May 17, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Authorities prepare for new CM of Karnataka Kanteerava studium in Bengaluru being spruced up for swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Karnataka, on May 17, 2023. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

While the people of Karnataka await the name of their next chief minister, the authorities began preparations on May 17 for the new government to take the oath of office, which is expected to take place in Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2023.

Thousands of Congress supporters are expected in Bengaluru for the ceremony, which comes after a fierce electoral campaign and a tug-of-war between former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who put his heart out to revive the fortunes of his party, for the post of chief minister.

Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are in Delhi for meetings with the Congress leadership on the name for the post of chief minister of Karnataka. The two contenders had separate meetings with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath, the residence of former party president Sonia Gandhi, on May 17.

