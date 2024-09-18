Karnataka State women’s commission writes to BMRCL asking them to set up nursing rooms in all stations 

The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has written to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) asking them to set up nursing room for women in all metro stations in Bengaluru.

The letter was written following an incident which reportedly occurred on September 16 in Trinity Metro station. In a video, which went viral, a woman was found struggling to find a place to breastfeed her baby in the metro station.

“I watched the video of a lady who dstruggle to find a place to feed her baby in the metro station and women should not face such situations. Nursing rooms are already present in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stands. The same should be the case in all metro stations,” Nagalakshmi Choudhary, chairperson, KSCW, told The Hindu. She asked BMRCL to take action and submit a report once it is completed.

BMRCL officials said that nursing rooms were already present in two metro stations – Yeshwantpur and Majestic – and the management plans to build them in another station. The nursing rooms have been set up in these stations based on the recommendations of a non-government organisation, which studied the ridership and demand for the rooms in different stations.

“We are yet to receive the letter from KSCW. Once we do, we will take their suggestions into consideration,” said Maheshwar Rao M., MD, BMRCL.

