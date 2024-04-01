April 01, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Gone are the days when a tour booked through Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) meant pre-determined routes, destinations, and duration. To cater to the more dynamic needs of travellers, the KSTDC has recently introduced customised tours where travellers can have a more flexible itinerary.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its wide network of hotels across south India and a fleet of vehicles, the KSTDC has always been the go-to option for group tours. The corporation will now use the same resources to provide customised experiences for tourists, anywhere across south India.

Although there is no fixed number of seats required for these customised packages, KSTDC expects enough people to at least fill a car, an official revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The objective of these customised tours is to help families and other groups who cannot plan their travel itineraries. They can choose where they want to go and for how many days, and we will plan accordingly. We will also provide them with our verified vehicles, drivers and even guides,” said Jagadeesha G., Managing Director, KSTDC.

The customised packages will include accommodation options. While KSTDC’s own hotels will be on the itinerary, at places where the KSTDC does not have a hotel, good quality hotels will be booked depending on the travellers’ budget.

“When compared with packages offered by private tour operators, the big difference is in the prices. Our packages are cheaper. As a government organisation, the safety and security of travellers is our priority. Along with best quality hotels and drivers, our guides are also more knowledgeable and experienced,” Mr. Jagadeesha explained.

Though introduced a few months earlier, the KSTDC is now in the process of popularising customised packages as summer vacations are when most people travel. As of now, the KSTDC is averaging two bookings every month for its customised packages, an official said. Mysuru, Madikeri, and Ooty are the preferred destinations for these trips.

“In December, tourists booked two buses to Shivagiri. In another booking, 86 tourists had opted for a visit to Madikeri,” Mr. Jagadeesha said. “Customers range from families to corporates, Central Government employees and employees of other State Governments,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.