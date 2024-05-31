Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman removed from post

Shanath A. Thimmaiah was on Friday removed from the post of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman by the government.

The government issued an order stating Mr. Thimmaiah’s dismissal from the post and that it has given additional charge of the KSPCB Chairman’s post to IFS officer B.P. Ravi, who is Principal Secretary, Forests and Ecology.

Reason for dismissal

The government has removed Mr. Thimmaiah for violating the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act while awarding advertising works to one agency and for doing so without obtaining necessary administrative approvals.

Apart from this, Mr. Thimmaiah has also been accused of misusing power to appoint KSPCB IT Manager Suri Payala as Member Secretary. This post, as per rule, is mandated to be held by an All-India Service Officer who has a master’s degree in science or an equivalent degree in allied science.

An alleged scam in awarding clearances to a plastic recycling firm, Enviro Recyclean Pvt. Ltd., has also been cited in the government order dismissing Mr. Thimmaiah.

What audit said

As per an audit conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board, it had revealed that this firm apart from being not operational was issued extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificates for recycling 3.48 tonnes of plastic, besides it was alleged that the board has given clearance to operate the factory within seven working days after issuing consent to set up the plant.

Mr. Thimmaiah is said to have suspended three envioronment officers in connection with this.

