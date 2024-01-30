Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor stresses on protection of child rights

January 30, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse on Tuesday, January 30, said the protection of child rights is crucial for building a strong society and a nation. Safeguarding the rights of children must be prioritised for the country’s future, he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop organised for the district and taluk-level officers from various departments for spreading awareness on the rights and laws for protection of child rights.

The VC said it was everybody’s responsibility for the protection of children’s rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said there is a need for awareness among the parents and officers on children’s rights, prevention of child marriages, and children’s education.

Though Mysuru was undergoing rapid urbanisation, there have been reports from the rural parts of the district about child marriages. It is very important to understand the rights of children, he added.

Children need to be educated about good touch and bad touch. There shouldn’t be gender discrimination. The knowledge of laws regarding the protection of children’s rights was essential, he said.

District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Dinesh B.G. also spoke.

On the occasion, Chayadevi School children presented a short play on the prevention of child marriages.

‘

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.