GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor stresses on protection of child rights

The VC inaugurates a workshop organised for the district and taluk-level officers from various departments for spreading awareness on the rights and laws for protection of child rights

January 30, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse at the inauguration of the workshop on the protection of child rights, at KSOU in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 30.

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse at the inauguration of the workshop on the protection of child rights, at KSOU in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 30. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse on Tuesday, January 30, said the protection of child rights is crucial for building a strong society and a nation. Safeguarding the rights of children must be prioritised for the country’s future, he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop organised for the district and taluk-level officers from various departments for spreading awareness on the rights and laws for protection of child rights.

The VC said it was everybody’s responsibility for the protection of children’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said there is a need for awareness among the parents and officers on children’s rights, prevention of child marriages, and children’s education.

Though Mysuru was undergoing rapid urbanisation, there have been reports from the rural parts of the district about child marriages. It is very important to understand the rights of children, he added.

Children need to be educated about good touch and bad touch. There shouldn’t be gender discrimination. The knowledge of laws regarding the protection of children’s rights was essential, he said.

District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Dinesh B.G. also spoke.

On the occasion, Chayadevi School children presented a short play on the prevention of child marriages.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.