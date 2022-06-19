Karnataka State Mahila Congress General Secretary accused of defaming Hindu gods

General Secretary of State Mahila Congress unit, Shylaja V. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ms. Shylaja said three persons came to her house on a motorcycle on Saturday and threw stones and mud oil on the windows of her house

General Secretary of State Mahila Congress unit, Shylaja V, and four others have been accused of defaming Hindu gods in a show on social networking app Clubhouse. In turn, Ms. Shylaja accused three persons of throwing stones at her house in Kasba village of Puttur on Saturday evening, which she said was prompted by the circulation of an edited audio and video clipping on YouTube about their discussion on Clubhouse.

In the complaint registered at the Puttur Town Police Station, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Kasba village, accused Ms. Shylaja, Preetu Shetty alias Mahalakshmi, Anil, Puneet and others of defaming Hindu gods during the session of ‘Sunday Uncles and Monday Suns’ on Club House on June 16 at 9 p.m. Accusing them of hurting religious sentiments and creating communal tension, Mr. Kumar sought action against the accused. His complaint was registered for the offence punishable under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Shylaja, an advocate, in her counter complaint, said three persons came to her house on a motorcycle around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and threw stones and mud oil on the windows of her house. In another compliant, she said this attack was prompted by the circulation of an edited audio and video of her talk on Clubhouse by promoters of Mahesh YouTube Channel on June 17.

A photo denoting condolence of her death was pasted outside her office. She sought action against M. S. Mumtaz, the anchor of Vikram YouTube Channel, and others associated with the channel. Her complaint has been registered for offences punishable under Sections 505(2) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.