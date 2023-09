September 25, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of Bengaluru Bandh call, Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, which has jurisdiction over all law colleges in the State, has postponed the law examination (except the Honours course) to be held on Tuesday.

The Registrar (Evaluation) of KSLU has in a release said that the postponed examination will be held on October 8 and there will be no change in the timings of the examination.

All other examinations will be held as per schedule, the release said.

