Karnataka State Human Rights Commission is non-functional due to vacant key posts, says plea in HC

June 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition, which has complained that the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has become non-functional in the past three months due to failure of the government to fill up the body’s three posts of chairman and two members.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal passed the order on the petition filed by Sudha Katwa, a city-based advocate.

It has been pointed out that one of the two posts of members became vacant on February 17, 2023, with completion of tenure of the member; and the second post became vacant on February 24. The post of chairman too became vacant on March 10, 2023 with the completion of term of then Chairman D.H. Waghela, who was former chief justice of the High Court of Karnataka.

Pointing out that the government, as per the guidelines of the apex court, should have commenced the process of filling of these posts three months prior to their vacancy, the petitioner has complained that the government has not bothered to fill up these posts despite representation given by the petitioner in last week of March.