Karnataka State Human Rights Commission hearings in districts helping resolve cases swiftly, says Narayana Swamy

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Chairman L. Narayana Swamy said the commission’s move to hold its hearings in the districts was helping it resolve many cases swiftly.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, January 30, starting their four-day visit to the district, Mr. Swamy said the commission, which used to hold its meetings in Bengaluru, realised that receiving information from various government departments was consuming a lot of time while addressing complaints originating from districts.

So, the commission comprising the Chairman and its members decided to visit the districts, where all the officials including the Deputy Commissioner and heads of various departments will be available, paving the way for addressing the complaints swiftly, he said.

He said the commission had already conducted its hearings in three districts – Kalburgi, Yadgir and Bidar. He said the experiment proved to be successful with the commission managing to address many cases. “We are satisfied with it,” he said.

After its successful experiment in north Karnataka districts, the commission has decided to visit Mysuru and other districts in southern Karnataka.

He said the commission took charge on November 28, 2023. Out of the 5,500 to 6,000 pending cases when it took charge, the commission has managed to resolve as many as 1,230 cases.

There were a little over total of 300 cases from Mysuru out of which 200 had been resolved. A little over 100 cases had been brought with them to Mysuru to address them locally, he said.

Meanwhile, the commission held a meeting at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises on Tuesday, January 30, and took 33 cases. Out of them, 25 were resolved on the spot, said an official statement here.

Earlier, Narayana Swamy called upon the media to highlight cases of human rights violations in their respective newspapers and television channels. He said the commission takes up cases of human rights violations appearing in different media seriously.

He also emphasised the need to create more awareness about human rights violations as many victims do not realise that they had become victims of human rights violations.

The general public can submit their complaints to the commission at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru till February 1, said a statement.

Commission Chairman L. Narayana Swamy is accompanied by members S.K. Vantigodi and T. Shyam Bhat

