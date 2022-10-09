Karnataka State Government Pensioners’ Association demands cashless health insurance scheme

The association also demanded pension enhancement from the age of 70 alike in the neighboring States

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 09, 2022 20:29 IST

L. Bhyrappa, State president of Karnataka State Government Pensioners Association, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Karnataka State Government Pensioners’ Association demanded the State government to implement a cashless health insurance scheme instead of reimbursement of medical expenses under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme.

L. Bhyrappa, State president of the association addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that older pensioners require a better deal with health care facilities. The association also demanded pension enhancement from the age of 70 alike in the neighboring States. Mr. Bhyrappa urged the government to enhance slabs of 10 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent after pensioners attain 70 years, 75 years and 80 years respectively.

He also urged the State government to implement the revised slab to pensioners soon after completing 79 years, as the early introduction of enhancement will benefit pensioners as very few people would get benefit from pension enhancement after 80 years. There are 4.2 lakh pensioners and 1.5 lakh family pensioners in Karnataka.

The other demands included revision of travelling concessions in city buses of KSRTC from 25 percent to 50 percent.

