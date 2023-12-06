Karnataka State Folklore University: Judicial inquiry sought

December 06, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnataka State Folklore University Post Graduate and Researchers’ Federation has urged the State government to order an inquiry by former High Court judge into the alleged recruitment illegalities in the Folklore University located at Gotagodi in Haveri district.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, president of the federation Shivasomappa Nittur alleged that the university officials had violated recruitment guidelines while conducting the recruitment process. And only a judicial inquiry would bring out the truth.

The federation would also urge the government to rescind the whole recruitment process and issue fresh notification for recruiting the teaching and non-teaching posts, he said.

“As per the UGC norms, if the interview process is not taken up within six months of issuing notification, the notification should be cancelled and fresh notification should be issued. However, the Folklore University has not followed this norm,” he said.

Mr. Nittur alleged that the university officials gave wrong information to the Higher Education Department to get approval for holding interviews in April 2023. Subsequently the university violated the norms by conducting interviews when the model code of conduct for assembly election was in force, he alleged.

He said that there were lot of lapses like the question paper bundle did not have any seal, and the OMR sheets without barcodes were given to the candidates. Considering the same, the Higher Education Department on May 26 had issued notice to the varsity asking it to withdraw the appointments within three days and submit a report to the government. In spite of it, the university officials went ahead with the appointment and issued appointment letters, he said alleging that few influential politicians from North Karnataka were hand in gloves with the authorities.

He said that seeking immediate cancellation of the recruitment and order for fresh notification, the federation members would stage a protest in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 8 and 9.

Meanwhile an indefinite day and night agitation which was launched on December 4 has continued at Folklore University.

