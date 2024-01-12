ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka State Eligibility Test KSET for post of assistant professor to be held on January 13

January 12, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 1.17 lakh aspirants to appear for the KSET examination

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of candidates attempting the Teachers Eligibility Test. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which is mandatory for the post of assistant professor, will be held on January 13. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made all preparations to conduct the test.

On January 9, S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated that a total of 1,17,302 candidates have applied to appear for the examination, which will have 41 subjects to choose from.

Out of 41 subjects, 16,000 candidates have taken up commerce examination, which is the highest. As many as 11,000 candidates have applied for Kannada, while linguistics has only 25 takers, which is the lowest.

Out of the total persons who appear for the exam, 6% of those who secure the highest marks will become eligible.

Examination centres have been designated in Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad, Haveri, Ballari, Davangere, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Candidates have been instructed to be present in their centres two hours in advance.

