Karnataka | State Cabinet decides to withdraw 43 criminal cases from prosecution process

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw 43 criminal cases registered in different police stations of the State from the prosecution process.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the Cabinet took the decision after its sub-committee examined 60 cases that were referred to it. Of the 60, the sub-committee had recommended withdrawal of 43 cases, he noted. According to sources, the cases that would be withdrawn include those filed against farmers’ leaders and Kannada activists.

SIT’s term extended

The Cabinet also decided to extend the term of Karnataka Lokayukta’s SIT that is probing illegal mining cases by a year, according to Mr. Patil. The Cabinet felt that it was necessary as 113 iron ore export cases were still pending before it for inquiry while another six cases were in different stages of inquiry, he said.

The Cabinet decided to allocate 19 villages in Dharwad taluk as reserved sugarcane growing zone for Mrunal Sugars Ltd. by withdrawing them from Someshwara Cooperative Sugar Mills. The Cabinet is believed to have made the decision on the grounds that these villages are closer to Mrunal Sugars Ltd.

When asked if this sugar factory belongs to the son of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Law Minister said that he was not aware of it.

Saris of anganwadi workers

The Cabinet also decided to provide ₹13.75 crore procure two saris a year as per rules for 1,37,509 anganwadi workers through tender process.

The Cabinet also gave administrative clearance for building a ‘Reshme Bhavana’, which would be an office-cum-commercial building, at a cost of ₹527.5 crore on 4.25 acres of land belonging to the Sericulture Department at Okalipuram in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Minerals Corporation will make the investments in this regard, Mr. Patil said.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also gave administrative clearance for building a hi-tech cocoon market at Sidlaghatta in Chickballapur district at a cost of ₹200 crore.

The Chief Minister authorised the appointment of a new chairperson and members to the State Law Commission in the wake of the ending of term of incumbent members.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint Adithi D., daughter of late IPS officer Dilip R., as an assistant in the government secretariat on compassionate grounds.