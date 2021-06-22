Karnataka starts releasing COVID-19 relief amount to artistes

A sum of ₹3,000 each would be credited to the bank account of artistes through Direct Benefit Transfer

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched financial assistance scheme for artistes who are under distress due to the second wave of COVID-19.

A sum of ₹6.23 crore is being provided to over 20,000 artists. A sum of ₹3,000 each would be credited to the bank account of artistes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The Karnataka government has announced a ₹2,050 crore package for people of different sectors affected by the pandemic.

Minister for Forests and Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said that more than 17,000 artists were given assistance during the first wave.

Potable water

The Chief Minister instructed officials to provide tap water connection to 25 lakh rural households in 2021-22 under the Central government’s flagship scheme Jal Jeevan Mission.

Reviewing the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Chief Minister said about 91.91 lakh rural households and more than 28 lakh households have been provided functional tap water connections.

The CM directed officials to achieve the target of providing 25.17 lakh tap water connections in rural areas of Karnataka within the stipulated time in the current financial year.

Officials informed Mr. Yediyurappa that so far, 435 multi-village schemes have been completed in Karnataka. Work on 69 schemes was under progress while approval had been given to 30 schemes.