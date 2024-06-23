Karnataka staring at bankruptcy: Vijayendra

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said here on Sunday that Karnataka was staring at the spectre of bankruptcy owing to administrative mismanagement of the Congress.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Vijayendra said that this was evident in the series of price hikes effected by the State government, be it hike in fuel prices or stamp duty.

Ever since the Congress formed the government in Karnataka last year, development had taken a back seat and there was flight of capital and industries to neighbouring States, Mr. Vijayendra charged.

He said the Congress was in a state of dismay after the Lok Sabha election results as people had not only rejected the guarantee schemes but had voted overwhelmingly against it [Congress].

“The slew of price hikes introduced by the Congress seem to be a vindictive act against the people who voted against it,” Mr. Vijayendra charged.

There was desperation in the statements of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar while the Ministers were themselves seeking three more Deputy Chief Minister posts, said Mr. Vijayendra.

“This is an indicator that there was trust deficit between the Congress MLAs and their Ministers and one had to wait and see how this will pan out in the days ahead’’, he added.

In reply to a question on Mr. Shivakumar possibly contesting in the Channapatana Assembly bypoll, Mr. Vijayendra said the Congress leaders had been exposed and rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and the same results would be repeated in the byelections as well.